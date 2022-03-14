Seagulls fan clocking up the miles for Ukraine funds

Scott McCarthy, We Are Brighton, external

Whilst five consecutive defeats for the first time since 2007 has many Brighton supporters tearing their hair out, the Albion wearing their yellow and blue home kit at the Amex against Liverpool was a reminder that there are much more important things than football going on in the world right now.

For one Seagulls supporter, the conflict in Ukraine is particularly close to home. Anthony Seddon met his wife Anna in Dnipro when his camper van broke down whilst following England in Euro 2012.

15 months later and they were married, ensuring that Anthony had a better tournament than Roy Hodgson’s Three Lions, who bowed out in the quarter-finals.

Anthony and Anna managed to secure safe passage for Anna’s mother out of Dnipro and to England last Wednesday after a five-day journey by bus, train and plane.

This was just as well as less than 48 hours later, Dnipro was hit by three missiles. Anna’s brother and his young family remain in the city.

Medical supplies are desperately needed in Ukraine and so Anthony has set himself a challenge to run 1569 miles – the distance between the Amex and Dnipro – to raise money, external for equipment. His first run is this Sunday at the Conquer Crystal Palace 10k Event.

The ideal place for a Brighton fan.