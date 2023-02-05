Rangers centre-half Connor Goldson says he was hurt by some fans thinking he was not trying or did not care about the club as he mulled over his options before signing a new four-year deal at the end of last season. (The Scotsman), external

As Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos approaches the end of his Rangers contract, former Ibrox striker Kenny Miller advises him to consider how former Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is in and out of the Crystal Palace team, and warns that Morelos "won't be able to deal with not being the go-to guy". (Sunday Mail), external

"He talks a hell of a game" and "he'll eat himself" - football pundit and former Celtic striker Chris Sutton shares his thoughts on Rangers manager Michael Beale as he wades in to the "Ange is a lucky man" comment made by Beale. (BT Sport via Scottish Sun on Sunday), external

Northern Irish midfielder Charlie McCann says he "genuinely fell in love" with Rangers in his time there and that is what made leaving to join Forest Green Rovers such a difficult decision. (Sunday Mail), external