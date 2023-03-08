McInnes on trophy target, Hampden lure, & team news
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes has been talking to the media ahead of his side's Scottish Cup quarter-final away to Inverness Caley Thistle.
Here are the key points:
Killie are targeting winning the competition this season. McInnes expects a tough but winnable game on Friday night.
He wants to give the supporters another opportunity to go to Hampden. Having been there already this season should whet the players’ appetite to get back, and certainly does for McInnes.
“You've got to enjoy these types of games” and he wants a good performance, but stressed it’s all about getting through.
Kyle Vassell, Liam Donnelly, Lewis Mayo are all back available. Joe Wright and Danny Armstrong are “sore”, but they will train and should be fine. Jack Sanders might miss out with a knock.