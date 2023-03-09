Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse should not be viewed negatively by Saints fans if the club get relegated this season and he leaves in the summer.

That's the view of West Ham striker Michael Antonio, who told the Footballer's Football podcast that the free-kick specialist is "a legend" at St Mary's Stadium.

"He has done everything possible for the club," said Antonio. "He stayed and signed contracts when there were opportunities to leave and if they go down and he does leave then I don't think fans will look upon him in a bad way."

Newcastle forward Callum Wilson agreed, arguing Southampton fans appreciate the back catalogue Ward-Prowse has offered.

"I think their fans will want him to go on and flourish in his career - to live his dream and pursue it," said Wilson.

"Loyalty is a two-way street. You want fans to be happy and grateful for what you have given them and then respect if you want to continue your journey in the Premier League.

"I'm also sure Ward-Prowse will want to stay in the Premier League to try and beat David Beckham's free-kick record."

The Saints skipper has 17 goals directly from free-kicks, one behind Beckham's total.

