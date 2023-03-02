Ray Hunt, In That Number, external

Matt Le Tissier v Newcastle United, October 1993

Like many kids growing up in Southampton in the 1990s, we had one icon in common - Matt Le Tissier.

Le Tissier was recalled after a stretch on the bench under manager Ian Branfoot and the team was in dire straits having only one win from 11, but he returned with a point to prove.

The knock-down from Iain Dowie fell behind Le Tissier who flicked it back into his path. One touch around Barry Venison, one over the head of Kevin Scott, then another to slot home past keeper Mike Hooper.

Four touches of pure artistry that would go on to kick-start his career and leave a lasting impression on my nine year-old self. He’s the reason I fell in love with the game in only my second game at The Dell and one I won’t ever forget. Some 30 years on and it’s still electrifying.

