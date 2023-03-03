Michail Antonio said he was annoyed to be dropped for West Ham's game against Nottingham Forest and expects Danny Ings to start in front of him again this weekend.

While Antonio was frustrated at being benched by boss David Moyes, he told the Footballer's Football Podcast that he was pleased to see Danny Ings score twice in last weekend's 4-0 win over Forest.

He said: "Honestly, I’m actually happy for Danny.

"But I was very annoyed I got dropped. At the end of the day, I felt I did enough to stay in the team for the past couple of games.

"Playing against Everton, I got an assist, was creating chances for the other players - but I wasn’t really getting many opportunities myself. Coming up against Chelsea, Tottenham, Newcastle - Newcastle have hardly conceded any goals, Chelsea and Tottenham are going to have a lot of possession. They are teams that going forward I am not really going to get much opportunity against.

"I’m not saying that Nottingham Forest are an easier team, but I believed that we would have more possession and I would have more opportunities to score goals. That’s why I was more annoyed that I didn’t get to start.

"It was exactly how I thought, we had a lot more possession, a lot more opportunities created, basically a good run of the game. I thought it was a great opportunity for me to get some opportunities in the game, so I was frustrated.

"There is only one starter this week and it’s going to be Danny Ings. Between me and him, he started the game and got two goals. It’s only right for him to start the next game. I don’t feel it would be right for him to be dropped."

