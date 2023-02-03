Joao Cancelo's exit from Manchester City was "the biggest transfer" of the January window, given the stature of the clubs involved, claims French football journalist Julien Laurens.

The Portugal full-back had fallen out of favour with boss Pep Guardiola since the World Cup and clinched a move to German giants Bayern Munich on deadline day.

While acknowledging moving clubs has been quite common for Cancelo, Laurens still saw it as a stunning deal.

"Enzo Fernandez [to Chelsea] is a big transfer because it is such a lot of money," he told the Euro Leagues podcast. "But the biggest is Cancelo because of all the drama around it.

"He's clearly fallen out with Pep. When he calls you, 'Mr Cancelo', you know you're on the naughty step and as he always says, if you don't want to be at the club then they decide to sell you.

"It was lucky for Cancelo that Bayern were looking for a full-back."

Belgian football expert Kristoff Terreur was intrigued by the deal after Cancelo's impressive numbers for Manchester City.

"I know he hasn't been that good this season," he said. "But City have still lost a weapon. He is a really creative player."

