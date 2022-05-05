Jackson on injuries, Burnley's 'special' fans and facing Villa

Caretaker boss Mike Jackson has been speaking to the media before Burnley host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

He said there are "some really good positives" on the injury front, with Erik Pieters, Ben Mee and Maxwel Cornet returning to the grass.

Cornet and Jay Rodriguez "have a chance" to feature but a decision will be made later in the week.

Ashley Westwood has been helping behind the scenes and "is doing everything he can to contribute".

Jackson praised Burnley's fans and said: "It’s a special group. We are really proud that we’ve got them and we are lucky we have got them."

He added: "If they can keep bringing that that would be superb for us."

Jackson said he is still in charge on a game-by-game basis.

He said he doesn't have a points total in mind and added: "The big thing for us is finishing above that line however it comes."

He said playing before Everton and Leeds at the weekend "means nothing if we don't deliver".

Jackson said it's "odd" not to have played Aston Villa yet this season and said like any side they have their strengths and weaknesses.

He said as a player, Steven Gerrard played every game as if it were his last and added: "That’s how you want your players to be."

