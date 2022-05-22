Burnley 1-2 Newcastle: Jackson reaction

Burnley interim manager Mike Jackson speaking to Match of the Day: "It's raw, we've got a group of players who are gutted. I don't think there is any other word to say about that. The effort they've put in since we came in has been brilliant. Today we've come out on the wrong side of chasing the game. We had some really good chances but couldnt take them.

"There wasn't much in the game but we gave the penalty away and they could sit in a bit more. You end up chasing it and don't get the rhythm.

"There is a lot of emotion in it. I'm gutted for everyone involved but proud as well as I couldn’t have asked any more from them.”

On the fans: "They stuck with us even at the end. It's their club. we're gutted we couldn't give thme what they wanted. I hope they saw a group that was fighting for them."

On what next for him: "I've not thought about my future. I'm too gutted about what's just happened and that's going to take a long time to get over."