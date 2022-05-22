Spurs bask in 'perfect day' as Canaries prepare for Championship return

Matthew Gault, BBC Sport

Antonio Conte described it as the "perfect day" for Tottenham - and it was hard to argue with the Italian's assessment.

Going into the Premier League's final day, Spurs knew exactly what they needed to do. Avoid defeat at Norwich and fourth place was theirs.

The Canaries, relegated almost a month ago, represented the ultimate potential banana skin, but whereas previous Tottenham teams may have faltered, Conte's side roared over the line in emphatic fashion.

In truth, any fears of a slip-up were extinguished by half-time, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane goals putting Spurs in the driving seat.

With Champions League qualification effectively sealed, attention turned to Son Heung-min's quest for the Golden Boot.

The South Korean trailed Liverpool's Mohamed Salah by one goal, and having squandered a string of chances at Carrow Road, it looked as though it wasn't going to be his day.

But Son's perseverance produced profit as he slotted home with 20 minutes to go, before hammering a superb second past Tim Krul five minutes later to edge past Salah.

And while the Egyptian scored against Wolves to ensure the two players shared the accolade, Son still ended the season with the fulfilment of a lifelong dream.