Natalie Bromley, No Nay Never, external

If you had asked any Burnley fan after the defeat by Brentford whether we would be going into the final game of the season with our destiny in our own hands, we would have laughed at you... and taken it, obviously!

The Clarets have been immense over the past few weeks. We took decisive managerial decisions, the players stepped up and the fans got behind them.

I am very proud of our performance at Aston Villa on Thursday. This was a side who were ruthless in their victory just two weeks ago at Turf Moor, and who were a much stronger threat than us on the night.

But the Clarets found a way - as they have done time and time again. I am still angry about three key decisions that went against us, but they are for another day.

For now, we look ahead to a horribly massive game at Turf Moor on Sunday. Everything seems to look in our favour: we are at home, we have the goal difference advantage, we have the form, we have Nick Pope.

But football is also horribly cruel when there is a headline to be written. Please, please, don't let that headline be: "Burnley are relegated thanks to a Chris Wood goal for Eddie Howe’s Newcastle."