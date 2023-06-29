Havertz - did you know?
Kai Havertz was given the nickname 'Alleskonner' or 'a jack of all trades' during his stint in the Bundesliga.
Arsenal's new signing remains the youngest player to reach a century of appearances in the Bundesliga, and his record of 17 goals during the 2018-19 season is still the most by a teenager in a German top-flight season.
But his abilities go even further than football - the forward can even play the piano.
So here's five things you probably didn't know about the man himself:
As a young boy, he supported his hometown team, Alemannia Aachen, who competed in the Bundesliga in 2006-07.
Havertz is a complete animal lover. He has three dogs called Pooch, Summer and Balou. He also rescues donkeys and his family has their own sanctuary near his childhood home.
His footballing idol is Erik Meijer, who made 27 appearances for Liverpool between 1999-2000, and scored just twice. Meijer ended his playing career with Alemannia Aachen.
Havertz missed matches for Leverkusen during his debut campaign in 2016-17 to complete his school exams in Sport, German, Geography and Maths.
He learnt to play the piano after looking for a hobby away from football which would help him to switch off. His dream is to master classical and modern music.