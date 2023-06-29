Kai Havertz was given the nickname 'Alleskonner' or 'a jack of all trades' during his stint in the Bundesliga.

Arsenal's new signing remains the youngest player to reach a century of appearances in the Bundesliga, and his record of 17 goals during the 2018-19 season is still the most by a teenager in a German top-flight season.

But his abilities go even further than football - the forward can even play the piano.

So here's five things you probably didn't know about the man himself: