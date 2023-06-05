Manchester City are setting the standards at the moment and it is down to Manchester United - and the rest - to catch up.

Pep Guardiola's side pass you to death when they have possession, so that when you get the ball back you are exhausted.

City march on. First the Premier League title, now the FA Cup - next up is the Champions League final.

They are one game away from immortality and they are never going to get a better chance than next Saturday in Istanbul to win the Treble.

That would give this team legendary status and put them in the same bracket as those Manchester United boys in 1999.

I think they will do it too - I am expecting them to be too good for Inter Milan.

City have so many special players but at the heart of it all, of course, is Guardiola. While he is there, they are going to be hard to stop.

Read Alan Shearer's full column