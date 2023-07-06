'Very happy' Maeda extends stay with 'special' Celtic

Never far behind Kyogo on the pitch, Daizen Maeda has followed in his fellow countryman's lead in extending his stay in Glasgow for a further four years.

With 19 goals in 81 games, Maeda has made quite the impact down the wing with his blistering pace proving a real asset to his side during his spell so far.

“Celtic is a special club so I’m very pleased to extend my stay here," the 25-year-old said. "When I signed I said that my ultimate goal was to win the league and we have done so, twice.

"Becoming a treble winner last season has been one of the highlights of my career but we must now prepare for next season.

"Our aim will remain the same, to work hard together with the manager to bring success to the club and our supporters".