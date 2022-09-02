After a 3-3 draw in August 2014, Newcastle have only scored more than one goal once in their subsequent 13 Premier League meetings with Crystal Palace (W5 D4 L4), netting 11 goals in total in this run.

Crystal Palace have picked up one point from their past three away league games, despite opening the scoring (and leading at half-time) in each one. No team in Premier League history has led at half-time and yet failed to win four consecutive away games.

After netting in his first Premier League appearance for Newcastle United against Liverpool, Alexander Isak is looking to become only the second Magpies player to net in his first two games for the club in the competition, after Les Ferdinand in August 1995.