W﻿e asked for your views on Rangers' 4-0 win over Heart of Midlothian...

D﻿ougie: Good to see Kent playing better along with Morelos returning. Overall, a solid performance. Disappointed Gio still refuses to play two up front and the slow predictable build-up play from the back leads to opposing teams doing a high press, which leads to problems at the back. Manager needs to tweak tactics for individual games.

A﻿ndy: I think we lost the league last season due to bad decisions that would've been overturned by VAR. Today, was another great example of how poor Scottish refereeing is. Just as well we won anyway. Hopefully Alfie starts against Liverpool. We need his strength for the counter-attacking play we will need to resort to.

S﻿ Christie: Nice to see a clean sheet and energetic performance. Not sure it was a red card, orange maybe. But Rangers looked up for it today and looked to be in a good position even before the red card. Liverpool will be a completely different test even if they are under huge pressure.

A﻿dam: The famous Glasgow Rangers looked back to their very best. Top performance even before the red card. Antonio Colak was different class with his finishing and Ryan Kent looked very good. Deserved his assist and goal. Brilliant!

A﻿listair: Good solid performance with four well-worked and well-taken goals.

C﻿hris: Total control from Rangers, but what was the ref thinking not allowing Arfield's goal just before half time. Can't wait for VAR.