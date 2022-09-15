'Potter has a very clear idea' - Aubameyang
- Published
Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang believes it will be "easy" to adapt to Graham Potter's demands because the new Chelsea boss has "very clear" ideas.
Aubameyang featured in Potter's first game on Wednesday, a 1-1 draw in the Champions League with Red Bull Salzburg.
The Gabon striker said he was "frustrated" with a draw but says the managerial change from Thomas Tuchel to Potter has formed part of "crazy weeks for all of us".
"It's a bit strange for everybody," said Aubameyang. "This is football, you have to adapt. You know when you play for Chelsea you need results as soon as possible.
"He (Potter) is really positive with a great character. We will try to learn with him and win as soon as possible."
Asked if the adjustments may take time, Aubameyang added: "No, because I think his idea is very clear so it is going to be easy. It takes time to adapt to one another as well but it's going to be OK."
Aubameyang has not yet spoken to Tuchel about his departure but says he intends to do so soon as the pair have built a relationship having spent time together at Borussia Dortmund.
On his own role, Aubameyang - who wore a mask to play - says he is still shaking off the broken jaw he suffered when trying to apprehend burglars who broke into his home in Barcelona before his move to Stamford Bridge.
"I need more time," he added. "I am not feeling 100%. It's not easy to play with the mask and injury but hopefully I get 100% as soon as possible."