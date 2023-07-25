Former Nottingham Forest forward Jason Lee, who played alongside Chris Bart-Williams during their time at the club, has paid tribute to him on BBC Radio Nottingham: "He was a happy soul Chris, sometimes we take ourselves too seriously and he certainly wasn't one of those people.

"An old head on young shoulders, he came into an experienced dressing room and more than held his own. He came in and was very stubborn at times and I loved that about him. He could be confrontational too which people might not have known about him, but he knew how to control a game.

"As a young person he came in with a smiling face, took training very seriously and took his game very seriously and worked really hard on his profession.

"A fantastic individual on the pitch, great professional, but always smiling, very infectious and always had time for people.

"He was a larger than life character and I'm just in shock like everyone else."