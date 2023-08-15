James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

I am not sure James Ward-Prowse is a good fit for David Moyes’ team.

Arsenal signed Declan Rice for £105m and it’s fair to say that our £30m arrival from Ajax, Edson Alvarez, is supposed to be as close to a like-for-like replacement as you can get for one of the world’s best defensive midfielders.

But Moyes continually paired Rice with Tomas Soucek for most of the successful past three seasons.

And I don’t think I am going out on a limb here by suggesting 5ft 8in Ward-Prowse is not a like-for-like replacement for 6ft 4in Soucek.

Yes, I know he is good at free-kicks and corners, but believe it or not - and I know Moyes needs telling this sometimes - football is about more than just set-pieces.

Any Southampton fan will tell you Ward-Prowse needs fast, athletic players around him - and Soucek wouldn’t hit 5mph if you threw him off a cliff.

I hope I am proved wrong, but it feels like another Gianluca Scamacca, Sebastien Haller or Danny Ings-shaped square peg which will fail to fit in a Moyes-shaped round hole.