Kettlewell on imminent Well arrival & providing pathways for youngsters
Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell has been facing the media prior to his side's Viaplay Cup trip to Queen of the South on Tuesday.
Here are the key lines:
Motherwell are hoping to announce a new signing on Monday, one that Kettlewell says will "add a bit of experience and balance" to the team.
The Fir Park boss says he will "not be scared to play young players" again and stresses the importance of there being "a pathway" for the club's academy graduates.
Kettlewell adds that giving youngsters a chance is something he has "always believed in" - but he has only "played guys because they deserved it".
Motherwell have "one slight injury concern" for the trip to Palmerston, with teenager Ewan Wilson struggling with a dead leg.