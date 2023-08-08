Tino, The Celtic Exchange podcast, external

Celtic and Brendan Rodgers picked up exactly where they left off at the weekend, by winning games of football and by sitting atop the Scottish Premiership table.

The last time Rodgers took charge of a competitive game for Celtic was almost four and a half years ago on 24 February 2019.

The result that day – a 4-1 win over Motherwell at Celtic Park in the league – was almost matched at the weekend but for a poorly conceded late goal, but overall he’ll be happy at how the opening day unfolded against Ross County.

Winning games of football is the name of the game, and Rodgers knows only too well that continuing to do so gives him his best chance of winning over any remaining doubters amongst the Celtic support.

There’s no doubt this Celtic side can and will play better under his stewardship but despite some rustiness in places the evidence of his tactical awareness was on show once again on Saturday.

Across our four pre-season friendlies we’ve seen subtle tweaks to the system and formation favoured by predecessor Ange Postecoglou but one notable ploy was played out to serious effect on Saturday, and it’s one which could give Celtic a lot of joy in the season ahead.

Kyogo Furuhashi, last season’s undisputed Player of The Year is a player who – until now – has rarely ventured too far from the oppositions penalty area, and with good reason - the Japanese hitman is simply lethal in and around the box.

However, on several occasion against Ross County we witnessed Kyogo dropping deep to receive a pass from his team-mates before then turning provider with a series of intelligent passes.

Had we seen this move from Furuhashi just once or twice in the game it could be deemed coincidence, but it’s been on display several times and is clearly a directive from his new manager.

And for anyone worried that this will take away from his goalscoring prowess, he of course got his own obligatory goal midway through the first half.

A very promising sign of the type of positive change that Brendan Rodgers can and will bring to a Celtic side looking for new ways to win following last year’s success.