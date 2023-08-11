Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Let us try not to be too bleak; it is only August, and the winter will be long enough.

History teaches us not to read too much into pre-season friendlies, good or bad, although we are always tempted. And after Saturday’s win over Rennes there was, however fleeting, a bit of bounce about Wolves for the first time this summer.

Let’s look past the managerial situation and be optimistic. The key signings in January that did most to change the course of last season - Craig Dawson and Mario Lemina - are still there, and there will hopefully be more to come from talented young players like Joao Gomes.

Matheus Nunes is an asset and should have a greater influence. And others, like Sasa Kalajdzic and Boubacar Traore, can make up for lost time.

With a new manager, why should Wolves not get the same lift they did last season? Reasons to be cheerful...

