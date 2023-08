Arsenal's efforts to land Brentford and Spain goalkeeper David Raya are in their "final stage" with the Gunners' American back-up, Matt Turner, set to join Nottingham Forest. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho is interesting Turkish side Fenerbahce, amid reports the Italian is unsettled in north London. (TRT - in Turkish), external

Want more transfer stories? Read Monday's full gossip column