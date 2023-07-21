Kyogo 'wants to have a presence' against hometown club

Celtic striker Kyogo is looking forward to his side's pre-season fixture against Gamba Osaka, which is something of a homecoming.

“Gamba Osaka is a very great team with so many good players and they have played well in the last few games in the league," Kyogo told Celtic's official website.

“We both have the same attacking football philosophy, so I hope it will be a great game and we can entertain the fans who are coming to watch.

"Personally, I want to have a presence in the game if I have a chance to play.

“I went to high school in Osaka and played against Gamba Osaka many times when I was with Vissel Kobe.

“So I want to enjoy this opportunity and have a good game against them.

“Obviously we want to win because it is a game, but at the same time we want to play great football and we want to entertain our fans.”

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers is enjoying the tour and believes his side are building nicely ahead of the new season.

“I want to say we are very happy to be here to play the second game of our Japanese tour," he said.

“The first game was a very good exercise and we gained a lot from it.

“It will be another important exercise for our fitness towards the beginning of the season.

“We look forward to playing in the stadium which is very nice and we look forward to the game.”