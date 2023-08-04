Harvey Downes, Opta

Can anyone stop Manchester City? A question only Liverpool have been able to find the answer to in recent years. To reach 92-plus points in three of the past five campaigns, as they have, and only have one title to show for it emphasizes how high City continue to set the bar.

Pep Guardiola and Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp have produced some of the most exciting, high quality title races in recent times and Liverpool's experiences in pushing City all the way see them as second favourites heading in to 2023-24 with Opta's predictor, giving them a 5.2% probability of pipping City to the title.

It could be a season of transition for Liverpool, however. Following the departure of captain Jordan Henderson and with Fabinho expected to leave, their new-look midfield consisting of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will need to hit the ground running if they are to keep pace from the outset.

Can anybody stop Man City? Read more here