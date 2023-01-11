Tottenham are unbeaten in their past eight Premier League home games against Arsenal (W6 D2). They've won their past three at home against the Gunners, but have never won four in a row in their league history.

Following their 3-1 win at Emirates Stadium in October, Arsenal are looking to complete their first league double over Spurs since 2013-14, which was also their last away league victory at their north London rivals.

Tottenham have scored more second-half goals than any other Premier League side this season (27), with these also accounting for a league-high 73% of their total (27/37).