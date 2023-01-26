Leicester fans will get to see new signing Victor Kristiansen in FA Cup action against Walsall on Saturday after Brendan Rodgers confirmed the Denmark international was in line to make his debut.

Kristiansen, 20, arrived from FC Copenhagen last week with a growing reputation and eases the pressure at full-back, which has been a problem position for Rodgers this season.

The Leicester boss told reporters he was thrilled with what Kristiansen offers the Foxes.

"We're delighted to have him, and he's not just for now but for the future," he said. "He's a very bright boy and has shown up very well."

Kristiansen has not played since November after the Danish Superleague paused for the World Cup and winter break with Rodgers warning he may be rusty.

"He's behind a little bit," he said, "so we'll see what game time he can get."