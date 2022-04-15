Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League game against Norwich.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred will miss out on Saturday's game, with Shaw out for at least four or five weeks.

On the small protest that took place outside the Carrington training ground today, he said: "We all know football is a game of passion and emotions. I can understand supporters are disappointed after performance against Everton."

Rangnick says his side have had "quite a few games when we've played well" and added: "The problem is that we couldn’t do it in a sustainable way."

On Erik ten Hag, he said: "I don’t know if it is a done deal. My focus is on the game tomorrow and preparing the team to help them play at a higher level and win the game. Right now doesn’t make sense to talk about any coach."

He says his team "should have dominated" the game against Everton last weekend but conceding first "changed the atmosphere in the stadium."

Follow Friday's Premier League news conferences here