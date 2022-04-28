Liverpool 2-0 Villareal: The pick of the stats

Liverpool have won the first leg of a Champions League knockout stage tie for the 15th time - they have gone on to progress in each of the previous 13 instances since being eliminated by Bayer 04 Leverkusen in 2001-02 (1-0 W in the first leg, 4-2 L in the second leg).

Liverpool have won nine matches in the Champions League this season, the most games they’ve ever won in a single campaign in European competition (excluding qualifiers).

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has won all four of his Champions League semi-final matches as a manager on home soil with Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool, seeing his teams score 15 times while conceding only three goals in return. It’s the joint-best such record of any manager in the competition in terms of winning percentage, alongside Marcello Lippi and Ottmar Hitzfeld (also 4/4).