Raphael Varane, Scott McTominay, Edinson Cavani and Fred will miss out on Saturday's game.

Interim boss Ralf Ragnick also confirmed defender Luke Shaw will be out for at least four or five weeks.

Norwich pair Billy Gilmour and Przemyslaw Placheta could return from Covid-19 and injury respectively.

Loanee Brandon Williams is ineligible to face his parent club and this game comes too soon for Josh Sargent.

Choose and share your United line-up

Does Gilmour make your Canaries XI?