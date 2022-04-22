Jesses Marsch says his comments on Leeds United's players being "over-trained" by former boss Marcelo Bielsa were not meant to cause offence.

In an interview with talkSport,, external Marsch said the previous regime had led the squad to being "physically, mentally, emotionally and psychologically" in a difficult place to recover.

"It was not intentional to attack Marcelo," said the American manager. "It was a bit careless and I can see why it was interpreted that way.

"You would be hard pressed to find an incoming coach who speaks more positively about Marcelo. I've so much respect for him."

Marsch took over from Bielsa in February after the Argentine was sacked by the club following a run of several heavy defeats.

One of Bielsa's tough training methods was a session of non-stop running, attacking and pressing called 'murderball', which striker Patrick Bamford joked was "10 times harder than a game".