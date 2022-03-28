'Building momentum' or 'too late to catch up'? Where you think Spurs will finish
- Published
We've been asking you where you think Spurs will finish this season.
Here's a sample of your views:
Daniel: I think we’ll finish the season in fourth. We’re starting to build momentum and I also think we’re a better team than Arsenal, who at some point will fall off.
Ella: Spurs will grab three points in their next few games, while Arsenal will drop some crucial points. It will be tight but I can see Spurs getting top four.
Andy: Though Spurs have hit good form I think it’s too late to overtake Arsenal and get fourth, especially as Antonio Conte still insists on wasting a player by having an extra man in defence instead of concentrating on creativity through the middle. Next season, though, if we can keep Harry Kane, we’ll get fourth place.