Patrick Vieira is concerned the first game of the season may come slightly too soon for his Crystal Palace squad.

The Eagles host Arsenal in the season opener at Selhurst Park on Friday evening but, after a number of players missed the pre-season tour of Australia due to fitness issues, Vieira is conscious that his side might look slightly under-prepared.

“We’ll find out tomorrow,” he said. “We didn’t have the best preparation.

“The game tomorrow will tell us a lot about where we are and which parts of games we still need to improve.”

Palace have made four signings this summer but lost influential midfielder Conor Gallagher, who returned to his parent club Chelsea at the end of last season.

“As a manager you always want more but so far I've been really happy with the players we’ve brought in,” he said.

“We’re short on numbers but we have a couple of weeks before the end of the market.”