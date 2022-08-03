Leicester have rejected a second offer, worth just over £40m, from Newcastle for England midfielder James Maddison, 25. (Sky Sports), external

Eddie Howe's side are also targeting Leicester and England winger Harvey Barnes, 24. (Guardian), external

Leicester defender Wesley Fofana has hinted at his exit away from King Power Stadium by removing Leicester City from his social media profiles. Chelsea have expressed interest in the 21-year-old Frenchman this summer (Leicester Mercury), external

Sheffield United have moved in front of Brighton, Southampton and Leicester to sign Manchester City and England Under-21 midfielder James McAtee, 19 (Athletic - subscription required), external

Want more transfer news? Read Wednesday's full gossip column