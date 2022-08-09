Matt Burns, The Boy Hotspur, external

Tottenham’s emphatic win over Southampton on Saturday will have eased many of the usual fears that circulate within the fanbase early in the season.

Getting the bulk of our transfer business done uncharacteristically early set the tone, and whilst the starting XI was more or less identical to the side that closed last season, one gets the sense that Antonio Conte’s mission statement for Spurs is more one about strength and depth as opposed to a radical overhaul.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min were notable by their absence from the list of goalscorers which perhaps reflected the coach’s general philosophy, rather than raise concerns over service to the two biggest names.

Despite the absence of a specific playmaker, Spurs were extremely creative. If we look at the xG graph for the game (below) once Tottenham had settled themselves, the threat was always with them. After the interval, the phrase ‘one way traffic’ is accurate.

If one is inclined to get into the dangerous business of drawing a conclusion from an opening game of the season, then one might posit the suggestion that Conte has begun assembling many keys to unpick many locks.

It is of note that Spurs’ bench offered a further four forward facing options in Perisic and Moura, along with the youngsters Gil and Spence.

Tottenham are likely to compete on a number of fronts this season and the acquisition of domestic silverware is almost certainly on Conte’s wishlist.