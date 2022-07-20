Rangers linked with Besiktas' Yilmaz

Rangers are exploring a potential move for highly-rated Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz, the 21-year-old Turkey international who would likely cost in excess of £4m. (Daily Mail), external

Former Rangers midfielder Billy Gilmour is to hold talks with Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel over his future, with Everton considering a loan move for the 21-year-old. (Daily Telegraph), external

Jordan Jones has apologised to Kilmarnock fans for the enthusiastic social media posts he made when he signed a pre-contract agreement with Rangers at the end of his first spell at Rugby Park and the Northern Ireland winger has vowed to make an impact on loan from Wigan Athletic. (Scottish Sun), external

Union Saint-Gilloise head coach Karel Geraerts says he is desperate to add to his squad before facing Rangers next week in Champions League qualifying, after losing eight from the side that topped the Belgian top flight last season before losing out to Club Brugge in the title play-off. (Scottish Sun), external

