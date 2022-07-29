As rumours of Roberto Firmino leaving for Juventus continue to circulate, we asked you whether you want the forward to stay with Liverpool or leave this summer.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Andy: They should definitely keep Firmino, he is a very consistent performer week in and week out and is integral to the younger players coming through.

Paul: Bobby is so underrated. An incredibly gifted player and gives so much unselfishly to the team. A Liverpool legend. You can’t not love that smile when he plays! He makes me smile too!

Kenneth: I doubt very much that we would let Bobby go to Juventus because like Klopp said, he is our heart and soul. He has been injured a lot lately but now he has done a full pre-season, our creative spark at the front will be a little more special, especially if he clicks with the new lad from Fulham. The prospect for this season is very exciting if Bobby is fit.

Jimmy: Firmino still has a lot to offer Liverpool, on and off the pitch. However, game time will be even more limited than last season, so use the next four months to help bed in the new signings and it’s goodbye and thank you after Qatar.

Aarif: I hope Bobby gets a new contract as I would be deeply disappointed to see him leave. For starters, his song is my favourite player song! None of our forwards connects the others in the manner he does and he was integral in unlocking the potential of Salah and Mane. He is low maintenance and loves being here.