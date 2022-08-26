Alexander Isak says Newcastle fans were part of the reason he joined the club after signing a long-term deal at St James' Park.

The Sweden striker arrives from Real Sociedad and is Eddie Howe's fourth summer signing.

He told the club website: "I'm delighted to have it done. It was a big, big decision for me but it is a decision I am really happy with.

"It is a great, historical club that I think anyone would like to play for, with amazing fans. They were a big part of why I came here - and also the club's project, which is one that I really believe in.

"You always want to go into a team and know how they play. I think Newcastle play very attractive football and I want to be a part of that."

Howe added: "I'm very excited that Alexander has chosen to join us. He is an outstanding talent who is capable of making a big contribution to the team.

"He is technically very good, with a mix of attributes that will complement us, but he is also at a great age to grow with this club.

"I want to thank the club's owners and transfer committee for bringing Alexander to Newcastle. We are all delighted to have him on board."