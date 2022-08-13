Kent and Sands 'should be ready for PSV'

Rangers manager Giovanni van BronckhorstSNS

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst expects winger Ryan Kent and defender James Sands "to be okay for Tuesday" after both missed the 4-0 defeat of St Johnstone through injury.

Van Bronckhorst made four changes in all as his side warmed up for their Champions League play-off at home to PSV Eindhoven with a third consecutive Premiership win.

"Really pleased because we changed some players today - some we had to and some we gave more minutes - so overall it was a positive day for us," he tells BBC Scotland.

Van Bronckhorst was not just pleased with "the overall display" and "the three points" but the "four goals and a clean sheet".

"Overall, the drive to keep going and try to score goals right to the end," he adds.