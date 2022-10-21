D﻿e Zerbi on deserving more points, sticking to his style and Man City

R﻿oberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Manchester City.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brighton boss:

  • Some players are struggling with fatigue, but will be assessed later.

  • O﻿n having 54 chances without scoring, he said: "We still showed a good quality. We have to continue to play with this quality."

  • A﻿fter only winning two points so far, he said: "We deserve more points and is not a very nice moment for us in terms of the results."

  • H﻿e added: "I think if we will play the same as the last games I’m sure the result can arrive."

  • De Zerbi said he likes what he sees from his players without the ball, but "with the ball I am working to change some things".

  • The Italian said "it is very nice to play against Manchester City" but added "it is a very difficult game".

  • H﻿e added: "One of the nicest things in football is when a less rich club can play against a club that is much more rich."

  • O﻿n Guardiola, he said: "For me, he is the number one coach."

