R﻿oberto De Zerbi has been speaking to the media before Saturday's game against Manchester City.

H﻿ere are the key lines from the Brighton boss:

Some players are struggling with fatigue, but will be assessed later.

O﻿n having 54 chances without scoring, he said: "We still showed a good quality. We have to continue to play with this quality."

A﻿fter only winning two points so far, he said: "We deserve more points and is not a very nice moment for us in terms of the results."

H﻿e added: "I think if we will play the same as the last games I’m sure the result can arrive."

De Zerbi said he likes what he sees from his players without the ball, but "with the ball I am working to change some things".

The Italian said "it is very nice to play against Manchester City" but added "it is a very difficult game".

H﻿e added: "One of the nicest things in football is when a less rich club can play against a club that is much more rich."

O﻿n Guardiola, he said: "For me, he is the number one coach."

