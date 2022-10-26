C﻿hristian Eriksen says Manchester United's players are still getting to know each other, but there is growing belief in what the squad is capable of.

W﻿hen asked specifically about fellow midfielder Casemiro, Eriksen said: "On the pitch, people see his value. He has been playing like this for the past eight years in Madrid so I’m not surprised he can cope - but it’s lovely to play with him.

"We are starting to feel a connection - there are a lot of new guys so we are starting to get to know each other still. It is a good squad with some very good players."

Eriksen was also asked if there is a feeling the squad is continually improving under Erik ten Hag.

He said: "The players feel it, and the fans do. You can see the development in how we go into the games and how we play in the games. There is a rising.

"There are a lot of things we still need to do better and things we can change, but overall we are on the right path.

"We have started believing in what we are doing on the pitch. A lot of the 1-0 wins gave us a lot of momentum and confidence that we could do well. That started to build up after the Brentford game.

"We try to do what he [Ten Hag] wants, but on the pitch we have to make our own decisions, and the qualities we have when we get to know the base will be even better."