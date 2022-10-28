Ian Dennis, BBC Radio 5 Live senior football reporter

The takeover of Bournemouth remains on track but the Las Vegas-based consortium is in the hands of the Premier League and its review.

The terms and price were agreed in September and the new owners had hoped to be in a position at Vitality Stadium, with completion of a sale by mid to late October.

However, the process by the Premier League when reviewing an application can take time as any queries need to be raised and then addressed, but no problems are envisaged other than a slight delay to the timeframe.

Bournemouth’s prospective new owner Bill Foley attended the Leicester City match at the start of the month and is now awaiting Premier League approval.