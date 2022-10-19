Dundee United boss Liam Fox says his side's failure to pose enough threat to Kilmarnock despite enjoying control in the second half cost them the League Cup quarter-final.

Kyle Lafferty's penalty gave the Ayrshire side an early lead but Glenn Middleton equalised minutes later at Rugby Park.

Tony Watt then missed a good chance and Danny Armstrong headed in a second-half winner.

Fox added: “Fair play to Kilmarnock for getting a second goal to win the game, but it’s disappointing for us.

“We got back level but then didn’t really kick on. That’s probably my biggest disappointment.

“We were better in the second half and had a bit more control.

“But we didn’t threaten as much as I wanted and didn’t test the Kilmarnock keeper enough.

“We switched off when a cross came into our box – and it ended up costing us.

“Let’s have it right – it’s a huge disappointment for us and a real missed opportunity.

“It’s a missed opportunity for us. But the games are coming thick and fast, so we can’t afford to feel sorry for ourselves."