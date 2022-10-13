E﻿mma Sanders, BBC Sport

Tottenham looked back to their best at times and could have won by a greater margin, but sloppy mistakes kept Frankfurt in the game.

Frankfurt dominated early on and pressed and harried Spurs, leading to a mistake from Eric Dier and the opening goal from Daichi Kamada.

But it did not take long for Spurs to capitalise on the gaping spaces left in behind by Frankfurt.

Harry Kane and Son Heung-min have now linked up 50 times to score for Tottenham in all competitions and Richarlison's addition to the squad has added further attacking threat.

Tottenham should have finished with a comfortable victory but the late header from Alidou gave way to a wild few minutes as Spurs substitute Bryan Gil missed a diving header and was then fouled in the box to earn a penalty which Kane uncharacteristically fired it over the bar.

The crowd roared with urgency as Tottenham threw bodies in front of the ball to block a late onslaught from the visitors but they hung on to claim victory.

It was a positive night overall as Spurs also welcomed the return of Lucas Moura, on as a substitute for his first appearance since August due to injury.