B﻿y Neil Johnston, BBC Sport

O﻿ne training session. One game in charge. One defeat.

Nathan Jones knew the Southampton job was going to be hard and it will get much harder unless the Saints climb the table when the Premier League resumes after the break for the World Cup.

Including caretakers, none of the last 10 managers to take charge of Saints in the top-flight have won their first game (D4 L6), with Paul Sturrick in March 2004 the last to do so.

T﻿he Saints, who are two points from safety, need to get back to basics - starting with some clean sheets.

A﻿ll three of Liverpool's goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat were scored in the first half and it required a couple of wonderful saves by Gavin Bazunu to keep the score down.

"﻿The fans need to see a side they can get behind and goes after the opposition and is hard working," said Jones after the game.

H﻿e is relishing spending the next few weeks on the training pitch as he tries to get his ideas across before the Premier League resumes on 26 December.