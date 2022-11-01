P﻿hil Goodlad, BBC Scotland

Former manager Alex McLeish says Giovanni van Bronckhorst has been hampered in the Champions League by not signing the players that would have helped Rangers kick on from their run to last season's Europa League final.

McLeish reckons playing with little expectation tonight against Ajax - who that beat Rangers 4-0 on matchday one - will benefit his old club.

"I do believe he has not got the recruitment he would've probably liked,” McLeish told BBC Good Morning Scotland.

“Last year he had stronger players against Dortmund and Porto (in Europa League). Those two teams have now progressed to the next stages of the Champions League while Rangers have been left behind.

“Tonight Rangers have a chance to give themselves a bit of pride for this final game.”

McLeish says he had a "glass half full" mentality as Rangers boss, but understands why Van Bronkhurst believes his side are "not at the same level" as their Champions League opponents.

"Every manager has got a different approach; Giovanni has proven in the past that he is a great coach,” he added.