U﻿nder-21 captain Matt Smith says he wants to "give it one more go" at Arsenal after a string of loan moves.

T﻿he midfielder, who regularly trains with the club's first team, has had loan spells at Swindon, Charlton and Doncaster Rovers since 2020.

H﻿e is yet to make his Arsenal debut and told the club's website: "Being patient and needing to wait for your opportunity can be frustrating for any player, but the key is how you react to having to be patient, and that’s massive for the boss with the values that he has. You have to find a way to make that frustration a good thing and use it in training to show that you really want it. Sulking and keeping your head down is not going to benefit you in any way. Every day is an opportunity to impress and show the boss that you’re ready, so every single time I go over with the first-team, that’s what I try to do.

"I had enjoyed all three of my loans and obviously gained a lot of experience and developed as a player massively from them, but when it came to making a decision on where to play my football this season, I knew I wanted to give it one more go at Arsenal.

"I think sometimes it can be forgotten that the reason players go out on loan is to develop as a person, as a player, and ultimately come back with a view to make it into the first-team, and that’s what was the ambition for me. I feel like I had done my time out on loan. I could have gone out again but something about that didn’t feel right, so I didn’t think it would do me any harm to give it a go and stay here up until January, at least."