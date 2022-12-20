Your World Cup scouting report

Your views banner

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Unai Emery to snap up for Aston Villa.

Here are some of your ideas:

Sam: In keeping with positions I feel Emery will look to strengthen, I think he will continue to endeavour with Pau Torres and a couple of rouge (maybe unrealistic and risky) shouts to strengthen could be Ounahi and Kolo-Muani. Both performed on the big stage and would bolster our options in my opinion.

Marc: We are in need of a top striker. I loved the look of Mohammed Kudus in the Ghana squad. Who wouldn't want him in their team?

Archie: If Emi gets sold, I would like to see Bonou. Boufal played well for Morocco, I think he’d be a class signing. Thuram from France looked deadly when he came on, Inaki Williams would be good with the pace up front.