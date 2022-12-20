Your World Cup scouting report

We asked you which World Cup players you'd scoped out for Unai Emery to snap up for Aston Villa.

Here are some of your ideas:

Sam: In keeping with positions I feel Emery will look to strengthen, I think he will continue to endeavour with Pau Torres and a couple of rouge (maybe unrealistic and risky) shouts to strengthen could be Ounahi and Kolo-Muani. Both performed on the big stage and would bolster our options in my opinion.

Marc: We are in need of a top striker. I loved the look of Mohammed Kudus in the Ghana squad. Who wouldn't want him in their team?

Archie: If Emi gets sold, I would like to see Bonou. Boufal played well for Morocco, I think he’d be a class signing. Thuram from France looked deadly when he came on, Inaki Williams would be good with the pace up front.