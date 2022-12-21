Nathan Jones has warned Southampton fans his side are “not going to suddenly turn into Barcelona” after reaching the Carabao Cup quarter-finals with an unconvincing win over League One side Lincoln.

The Saints had to come from behind after goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu’s early own goal and were grateful to Che Adams for his double in front of a thin, and largely discontent, crowd at St Mary’s Stadium.

Ensconced in the Premier League’s bottom three before their return to league action against Brighton on Boxing Day, Jones has plenty to consider.

“We won the game," he replied when asked about the fans' dissatisfaction. "How many games have Southampton won this year?

"We're trying to build something and we're trying to win games. We're not going to suddenly turn into Barcelona overnight.

"With the greatest of respect, we probably haven't been doing the basics well enough up until now and that's why we're in the position we are, so we have to build.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day and neither was a fantastic Southampton team. The biggest thing today was we’re in the hat.”