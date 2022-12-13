Transfer news: Five United players set for new contracts

Gossip

Manchester United will activate contract options for David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. (Manchester Evening News)

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal)

Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column