Transfer news: Five United players set for new contracts
- Published
Manchester United will activate contract options for David de Gea, Luke Shaw, Fred, Marcus Rashford and Diogo Dalot. (Manchester Evening News), external
AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea and Manchester United target Rafael Leao about a contract extension and are "calm" about whether the Portugal forward, 23, will sign a new deal. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Goal), external
Want more transfer stories? Read Tuesday's full gossip column